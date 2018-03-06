No Mercy! Teenage Robbers Beaten Mercilessly After They Robbed A Woman (Photos)

The young thieves after they were arrested

A two-man robbery gang have been beaten mercilessly for allegedly robbing a woman and dispossessing her of her valuables, according to a report by NationalHelm.

The yet-to-be identified criminals had tried to escape after allegedly robbing the woman but were caught by a group of men after the victim raised alarm.

A Facebook user, Emeka Okoye shared the photos on social media. The suspected criminals were handed over to the police.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria