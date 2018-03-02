Entertainment

Nollywood Actress, Dayo Amusa Secretly Wed? | Photo

Nigerian actress and singer Temidayo Amusa was born in Lagos. She is the first child in a family of five.

The actress is mostly famous for acting in Yoruba movies although she has featured in some English movies also.

Photos of her in a wedding gown surfaced online and this has caused confusion among people because no one heard about the marriage stuff.

She shared the photos herself on her instagram page, but it is not yet confirmed if it is a real wedding photo or it was in a movie.

She is yet to respond to this speculation as she has remained quiet on this.

The actress had previously spoken on her being single and she just kept cool towards it by saying being single is not a disease.

Source: Naijaloaded


