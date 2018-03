Nollywood actress /producer, Toyin Abraham started the funeral services for her late father with a Wake Keep on March 1, 2018 and during the eulogy of her father, Toyin couldn’t hold back her emotions as she began to cry and mourn her father.

Toyin lost her father last year October after he had a brief illness and in her last words she says she would miss him greatly.

