Entertainment, Gossip

Nollywood Yoruba Actors Party In Ikeja Lagos As Yomi Fabiyi Buries Mother At Ebony Vaults (Photos)

Ogogo, Laide Bakare, Lola Idije, Kemi Afolabi Storm Blue Roof Event Center For Yomi Fabiyi Mother’s Burial Reception

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi buried his late mother in Ikoyi Lagos yesterday.

The event held amidst pomp and pageantry at the Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi yesterday.

A reception ceremony also held at the Blue Roof Event center in Ikeja in support of the actor.

Celebrities spotted at the event earlier today include Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, Kemi Afolabi, Laide Bakare, Remi Surutu and many others.

See first photos from the event below


