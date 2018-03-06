I Am Not A Cheating Boyfriend — Davido (Watch Video)

Davido has declared that he’s not a “cheating boyfriend” whatsoever, as he as rubbished reports where he was quoted to have said, “I follow everything on skirt. God”.

In a bid to reaffirm his love and loyalty to his current girlfriend, Chioma, Davido released a footage on his snapchat, where he clearly stated that “He is not a cheating boyfriend, and he’s assuring his baby”.. In his words; “I’m not a cheating boyfriend mehn.. I give my baby assurance mehn.”

Davido has been associated with quite a number of women in the past and currently rolling with a lady identified as Chioma, seems to be in love with what he does.

Source: Naijaloaded