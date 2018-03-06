Entertainment

I Am Not A Cheating Boyfriend — Davido (Watch Video)

Davido has declared that he’s not a “cheating boyfriend” whatsoever, as he as rubbished reports where he was quoted to have said, “I follow everything on skirt. God”.

In a bid to reaffirm his love and loyalty to his current girlfriend, Chioma, Davido released a footage on his snapchat, where he clearly stated that “He is not a cheating boyfriend, and he’s assuring his baby”.. In his words; “I’m not a cheating boyfriend mehn.. I give my baby assurance mehn.”

Davido has been associated with quite a number of women in the past and currently rolling with a lady identified as Chioma, seems to be in love with what he does.

Watch Video:

Source: Naijaloaded


You may also like

You Need Jesus, Not Me – DJ Cuppy Tells Fan Crushing On Her

“I Have Been A Bus Conductor Before In Delta State” – Comedian, Alibaba

‘I Love You, I Can Do Everything To F*ck You’ – Busty Nigerian Lady Tells Olamide (Photos)

#BBNaija 2018: Tobi, Miracle Reveal The Housemates Whom They Want Evicted

#BBNaija 2018: “Why I Put Tobi Up For Eviction” – Cee-C Explains

Popular Ghanaian Singer, Shatta Wale Arrested By Police

Nawa Ooo! BBNaija 2018: Nina Demands S3x From Miracle (Watch Video)

Davido Celebrates His Dad As He Turns A Year Older

Tonto Dikeh Reveals What She Loves Better Than s*x

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *