Entertainment

”You are not a fortune teller, you are a pastor” OAP Daddy Freeze slams popular US clergyman Joel Osteen on Twitter

OAP and Leader of the Free the Sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze, has condemned popular US clergyman, Joel Osteen over his mode of preaching. Freeze shared some tweets posted by Osteen and pointed out that his preaching is not bible based but rather motivational.

”Back to back tweets none about Christ or the Bible.

No scriptural messages just motivation…..

Telling people about their destinies like a gypsy with a crystal ball is NOT CHRISTIANITY!

Start basing your teachings on the Bible dude, this sucks! ~FRZ

#FreeTheSheeple” Freeze wrote

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


