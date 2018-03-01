Notorious Syndicate Which Specialized In Kidnapping And Sale Of Babies Busted In Anambra (Photo)

The baby factory syndicate after they were caught

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons on Wednesday said it arrested 11 persons over suspected child trafficking, abduction and sale of children in Anambra State.

Mr Josiah Emerole, the NAPTIP Head of Press and Public Relations, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Emerole stated that the suspects were nabbed in different parts of Anambra in a combined operation carried out with the support of operatives of Directorate of the State Services.

He noted that the suspects, comprising eight women and three men, were said to belong to a criminal syndicate which specialised in kidnapping and sale of babies across the country.

The spokesperson disclosed that three children whose ages range from eight months to four years old were recovered during the operation, while scores of other children believed to be trafficked by the gang were yet to be found.

According to him, among the children is a two-year-old girl reportedly stolen from Lagos sometime ago and another four-year-old boy allegedly stolen from his parents in Gudaba in FCT.

He added that the boy’s parents were yet to be traced to collect the child.

“The parents of the eight months old child are yet to be traced, while the two years old child whose four year old brother is yet to be recovered has been identified by her parents.

“The baby was stolen from Okpoko in Anambra and recovered in Lagos.”

He said one of the arrested suspects, Rosemary Okafor, 30, allegedly sold one of her four children, a newborn baby, to one woman simply identified as Madam Pink at the cost of N350,000.

-NAN

