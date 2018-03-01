NYSC Makes Important Announcement On Registration Of 2018 Batch ‘A’ Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has fixed March 26 for the commencement of online registration of 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members nationwide.

The NYSC announced this on its Facebook page on Wednesday. .

The management of the scheme said the registration will end on April 8.

According to NYSC, the deployment and printing of call-up letters by its ICT department will thereafter begin on April 9 to 11.

The highlights of the exercise include:

(a) The notification /online printing of call-up letters/ Delivery of call – up letters to institutions for stream ‘1’ will begin on April 12 to 15, 2018.

(b) The online printing of deployment deposition by corps producing institutions (CPI’s) is April 12 to 16,2018.

The NYSC was created in 1973 to “reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war.”

The purpose of the scheme is primarily to inculcate in Nigerian youth the spirit of selfless service to the community, and to emphasise the spirit of oneness and brotherhood of all Nigerians, irrespective of cultural or social background.

