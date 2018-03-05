Obasanjo Spotted Carrying Tonto Dikeh’s Son On His Neck (Photos)

Photos have shown the moment former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo was spotted carrying Tonto Dikeh’s son, King Andre, on his shoulder in his home as he played a game of “Ayo”.

The photos were shared by Tonto Dikeh’s husband and the boy’s father, Olakunle Churchill on his Instagram page to celebrate Obasanjo’s birthday.

Obasanjo who turns 81 years old today is pictured carrying the young lad on his neck while enjoying his game.

Churchill captioned the photos thus: “A FATHER IS SOMEONE YOU LOOK UP TO, NO MATTER HOW TALL YOU GROW. I CELEBRATE YOU TODAY AS YOU ADD ONE TO YOUR AGE, HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABA,I WISH YOU ETERNAL LIFE IN CHRIST.SHALOM !”

