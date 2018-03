Femi Otedola now using new iPhones

Nigerian billionaire oil mogul and Forte oil boss, Femi Otedola has finally replaced his old Nokia phones for the latest iPhones.

He took to his social media page to reveal why he ditched his old phones for Apple’s iPhone. Otedola who is one of the richest men in Nigeria shared his reasons saying “If you can’t beat them, then join them…





“Dumped my old Nokia phones for new iPhones.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria