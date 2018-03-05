Entertainment, Gossip

Omawumi Begs Her Fans For Assistance, Many Fans Oblige (Photos)


Popular singer, Omawumi, took to Instagram to seek the assistance f her followers on a name for her diehard fans.

The beautiful singer shared a photo of herself and wrote;

”Sometimes you just have to look yourself in the mirror and tell yourself ‘Ah you too much!!’…
Have a great week guys
P.s I dey find name for my diehard followers, someone said ‘OMAWARRIORS’… What do you think? Any other suggestions? Winner gets 5k Glo credit in the DM.
#omawumi
#timelesswoman
#timelessalbum
#SOMTINVIDEO
#workingonnewmusic”

See some suggestions below:


Tags

You may also like

Seeing Is Believing: We Can Bring The Trophy Home

Kwam1 de Ultimate marks 61st Birthday with Legal Marriage Ceremony

Actress Biodun Okeowo Goes Out Shopping With Bum Shot [PICS]

“Real Men Proposes With Pregnancy Not Ring” — Nigerian Man

Police Arrests Shatta Wale For Assaulting Police Officer

#BBNaija: Bobrisky Dumps Kcee For Housemate Nina

BBNaija: BamBam wins head of house

Tonto Dike’s Ex Husband, Olakunle Churchill Shares Throwback Pictures With His Son And Obasanjo

RRS nabs father, son for selling hard drugs to school pupils

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *