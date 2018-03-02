News Feed

Only Son Who Married A Second Wife In Order To Have A Male Child, Now Has Six Daughters

A popular Nigerian Facebook page, “The Humans of Abuja”, has taken to the social networking platform to share the emotional story of a man whose father forced him to get an extra wife in order to have a male child. 

According to the man, being the only son prompted him to marry a second wife in order to please his father and have a son. And after marrying two wives, the man has been blessed with six girls (4 from the first wife and 2 from the second wife). He was almost made to marry a third wife in the unrelenting search for a son. 

Here’s how the man’s story was shared online:

****************

“I have lots of thoughts in my head. I used to be married to just one wife and I was happy with that. We got married and have 4 girls. My father who’s late now wouldn’t hear of it.

He said I’m his only son and I needed to have a male child to continue his lineage. He was an educated man so he knew a woman has nothing to do with the s*x of a child. He said, since I didn’t have any luck in giving my wife a male child maybe some other woman would.

He encouraged me into taking a second wife which I did but I still didn’t have any luck with her. She gave me two female children. He almost made me take a third which I refused. Handling two women alone is difficult enough, a third would have been impossible.

He passed away after a few years and no one bothered me about it again. Strangely, my mother doesn’t have any problem with I not having a male child. But it’s beginning to bother me these days. I’ve been thinking, ‘what if I died tomorrow, so no one would be here to continue our family lineage’.

Maybe I should just adopt a boy child that would bear my name. But how would my wives take it? These are the things I think about and exactly what I’m sitting here and thinking about right now.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Wife Checks Husband’s Phone For The First Time After Six Years Of Marriage…What She Discovered Will Shock You

Boyfriend Butchers Girlfriend After He Allegedly Caught Her Flirting With Another Guy (Graphic Photo)

Nigerian Man Reportedly Marries 15-Year-Old Indian Girl (Photos)

Read The Dramatic Reason Why This Lady Abandoned A Job Interview

2019: Why Buhari May Lose In Bauchi State – Nasiru Darazo

#BBnaija: Bambam’s Management Clears The Air After Her ‘Toilet Incident’ With Teddy A

Abomination! Evil Father Joins Son In S*xually Abusing Daughter In Cross River (Photos)

Love In The Air: Mercy Johnson Spotted In Loved-Up Position With Husband In Beautiful New Photo

Google Unveils New Search Engine For Nigerian Job Seekers… Here’s All The Details

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *