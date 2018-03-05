Over 100 Cases Of Lassa Fever Recorded In Edo State In Fresh Outbreak

A Nigerian photojournalist, Etinosa Osayimwen who is presently working for an International Non-governmental Organization, The Bright Continent has lamented about the spread of Lassa Fever in Edo State.

Miss Etinosa Osayimwen, a photojournalist has been in Edo State, South-south part of Nigeria covering the present outbreak of Lassa fever in the state which has been largely unreported.

According to her, the Federal Government hasn’t done enough in containing the disease which has been claiming lives. Etinosa took to her Facebook page to make a staggering revelation that Irrua Specialist hospital in Edo state has had over a 100 admissions in the last two months while locals are plagued with ignorance about the disease.

Read her words below:

“This year, the outbreak of Lassa fever has been overwhelming. Irrua Specialist hospital in Edo state has had over a 100 admissions in the last two months, yet lots of locals in Irrua Don’t really know much about the deadly disease talk less of how to avoid it.

Lassa fever is the younger brother of Ebola so that gives you an idea of how deadly it is.

The Nigerian government is down playing the reality of the outbreak because, 2019 is just around the corner.

International organizations are doing all they can to curb the spread.

Weeks back the NCDC falsified data to make it look like they were winning the fight, but thank God for white people and how they collate and value data.

I’ve been trying to get my PVC but the queue has been so discouraging. However, I need to ensure I get it because my vote counts. I need to exercise my rights and we all need to do same.

So much chaos in the country but it seems our leaders don’t give a sh*t.

It’s tough being a Nigerian sometimes, it really is.”