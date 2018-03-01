News Feed

Over 50 Notorious Armed Robbers And Kidnappers Paraded By The Police In Imo State (Photos)

Some of the alleged armed robbers and kidnappers

Men of the Imo state police command have paraded over 50 suspected notorious criminal elements involved in various crimes such as, kidnapping, armed robbery, child stealing/trafficking, cultism, false pretense by false prophecy, gun running, unlawful possession of firearms, recovery of stolen vehicles and catchment of arms and ammunition and so on.

Various weapons, stolen cars and items were recovered in the process as the suspected criminal elements were paraded in front of journalists and other Imolites.

