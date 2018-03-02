Paul Okoye Shares Conversation With The Fake Emir Sanusi, Who Wanted To Scam Him Of 5 Million

Lately, A Nigerian man who was impersonating Emir of Kano, Sanusi II with a fake verified Instagram page was arrested after months of manhunt.

The gentleman who is quite active on social media, pretended to be the Emir Sanusi of Kano on Instagram with 262,000 followers – it’s reported that he uses the verified Instagram page to deceive members of the public.

Paul has now reacted to his arrest, and revealed he once had a chat with the alleged Emir who asked him to send N5 million naira to someone with his account.

Paul shared the conversation with the verified Instagram account and wrote;

“Guy man wan guy Guy man. “Fake Sanusi asked me to help send N5m to someone from my account as he was having issues with his online banking. His voice first gave him away when he spoke. Abeg how former CBN Oga at the top go ask ordinary me for money? Now Dey don gbege am. Lol Naija I hail o. I even answeram with sir!!!! Thunder firefire you dere”

Source: Naijaloaded