Photo Of A Fake Female Lawyer Arrested In Imo State

Beatrice Obiageli Nnamuoh

The Imo state police command has paraded one Beatrice Obiageli Nnamuoh, 35, who was arrested for parading herself as a lawyer in the State.

The suspect was arrested at Orlu after defrauding members of the public of over N342,000 under the pretence of selling auctioned vehicles to them, having severally posed as a Lawyer.

In the course of investigation, Nnamuoh confessed to being a fake Lawyer of 5 years. She also confessed to have forged the letter headed papers bearing Basil C. Okereke – Seat of Wisdom Chambers No. 10 Orlu/Amakohia Road.

