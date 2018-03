The photo of a teenage who was among those abducted by the Boko Haram terrorist group in their recent attack in Rann, Borno State, has emerged online.

According to Twitter user, @BGYerwa, Boko Haram members abducted the little girl pictured above named Hauwa, during their attack on Rann, Borno state last week. The sect members are yet to release the 110 girls they abducted from Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19th.

