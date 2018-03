Hauwa Indimi, one of the youngest daughters of Maiduguri billionaire oil mogul, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, is reportedly getting married.

Photos from the introduction were posted by a popular Hausa Instagram page over the weekend.

Hauwa, a Vlogger and graduate of Lynn University, Florida, is pictured with her mother, brother and stepsisters. See photos below…

