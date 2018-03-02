Photos Of Deadly Armed Robbers, Kidnappers And Cultists Arrested In Imo State (Photos)

Some of the armed robbers arrested by Imo state police command

Imo state police command has released an official statement after parading notorious kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists who have been terrorizing residents of the state.

Here is the full statement by the commissioner of police in the state:

PRESS BRIEFING BY CP CHRIS O. EZIKE, COMMISSIONER OF POLICE IMO STATE COMMAND ON 1ST MARCH, 2018 AT COMMAND HEADQUARTERS OWERRI IMO STATE

Gentlemen of the Press,

When I addressed you on the 30th of October, 2017 in what appeared to be our last major media briefing for 2017, I promised that as we approached the two critical months of November and December 2017, we shall

i. Continue an all out offensive against criminals through intelligence led raids, cordon and search, diligent investigation of arrested suspects and successful prosecution of cases.

ii. Continue to be more visible at black spots, strategic junctions, public places and commercial centres.

iii. Intensify guard of Banks/financial houses and ATM locations.

iv. Pay special attention to general and specific security of Imolites from the Diaspora who retuned home to enjoy the yuletide.

2. I am delighted to inform you that through a diligent and meticulous execution of these strategies, the Christmas/New year celebrations in Imo State was relatively crime free and adjudged as one of the best in recent years. I wish to take the opportunity of this briefing to thank the Government and people of Imo State, the traditional Institution, Sister Security Agencies, the entire Imolites and the Press for their support and assistance that translated our intentions to reality.

3. 2017 was challenging but our harvest was rich and fruitful hence the peace and tranquility we celebrate today. See below the available statistics:-

SUMMARY OF ARRESTS/RECOVERIES MADE BETWEEN APRIL 2017 AND DECEMBER 2017.

S/NO OFFENCE NO. OF SUSPECTS ARRESTED

1. Kidnapping 96

2. Kidnapped Victims Rescued unhurt 19

3. Armed Robbery 122

4. Cultism/Cult Violence 96

5. No. of Babies Recovered 9

6. Child Trafficking 29

S/NO TYPE OF FIREARMS/AMMUNITION NUMBER

1. AK47/Assault Rifles 11

2. English Pistols 15

3. Pump Action Guns 17

4. Locally Made Guns 65

5. Catchment of Ammunition (Rounds) 3050

6. Number of Vehicles Recovered 32

4. The analysis of the crime statistics indicated that the Command recorded a 25% reduction in 2017 when compared with 2016 statistics. We shall sustain the tempo in 2018.

5. Our strategic focus in 2018 shall be

i. To sustain increased Police visibility in our highways and neighbourhood.

ii. To continue with arrest of high profile suspects/other suspects of value and recover their offensive weapons.

iii. To sustain Police/Community partnership that will enhance better synergy for crime control/Management.

iv. To continue robust provision of security to banks and financial Institutions in order to prevent attacks by hoodlums.

6. 2018 IN FOCUS:-

Within the first two months of 2018, high Profile arrests have been made and exhibits recovered. The Press briefing today will showcase some of our modest achievements in the last two months in areas of armed robbery, Kidnapping, Cultism and Cult related violence, Child stealing/trafficking and other sundry offences:-

A. ARREST OF NOTORIOUS KIDNAP/ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS/DEATH IN SHOOTOUT OF GANG LEADER & TWO OTHERS/RECOVERY OF ARMS/AMMUNITION AND OTHER EXHIBITS:-

i. Collins EzenwaOkoronkwoaka “e-money or Smart”(deceased) and two other unidentified suspects (deceased)

On the 24th of January, 2018 following the arrest and confessions of one ChinwendumAhalonu Sylvester, his gang leader placed repeated calls on his telephone directing him to move a Volkswagen Jetta car in his possession to Atta Ikeduru for an operation as his AK47 rifle was placed under the seat unaware that Chinwendum was already in Police net. In a coordinated and swift operation, SARS operatives stormed the hideout but on sighting the Police the hoodlums opened fire. In the ensuing gun battle one CollinsEzenwaOkoronkwo aka E-Money or Smart and two other yet to be identified gang members were fatally wounded and died on the way to hospital.

Gang Leader Collins EzenwaOkoronkwo was vicious, notorious and slippery in armed robbery and kidnapping activities within Imo State and the South East Zone. He hails from LeruUmuchieze in Umunneochi LGA of Abia State but resides in Enugu where he lived like a Lord. He coordinated the activities of his gang and negotiates ransome with relations of victims. He conceals his nefarious activities by using a Prado Jeep with Spy Police plate number and siren which he used to move arms and victims from one location to the other.

The following exhibits were recovered from him:-

EXHIBITS:

(i) One AK 47 rifle

(ii) Two Pump Action Guns

(iii) Ninety eight (98) rounds of AK 47 live Ammunition

(iv) Twenty (20) live Cartridges

(v) Three (3) Expended AK 47 Ammunition

(vi) Three Expended cartridges

(vii) One Prado SUV Jeep

(viii) One VolksWagen Jetta car

(ix) #390,000,000.00 (Three hundred and ninety thousand

naira only) .

His victims are numerous, many have been identified and they have made useful statements. Other members of his gang arrested through credible intelligence, reconstructive investigation and tracking analysis include:-

(i) Nzeagwu Chidera Gideon ‘m’ aka Pharaohs:- He is 28yrs old of UmukabiriNsokpoOgbaku in Mbaitoli L.G.A of Imo State. He holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Social Works from the University of Calabar. His role in the gang is to procure operational arms and ammunition whenever there is operation. He confessed to have been in the business of armed robbery and kidnapping with his gang for the past two years. He masterminded the kidnap of one AdelejiOlugbenga, a Bet9ja Super Agent at Ogbaku and was arrested on 15/01/2018 at Ogbaku.

Exhibits recovered from him include, one Pump Action gun loaded with 7 rounds of live cartridges, one Automatic English made Pistol (Smith & Wesson) model, No 410,TDRZ175.Others exhibits recovered are 26 rounds of .9mm live ammunition, 18 rounds of AK 47 live ammunition.

(ii)Chetachi Ogbonna ‘m’ aka Nwaotu:- He is 36yrs oldof UmuoparaAmuzu in ObiomaNgwa L.G.A. of Abia State but resident at Mbah road, Onitsha in Anambra State. He attended Amanu Secondary School UmuoparaAmuzu in ObiomaNgwa and holds SSCE certificate. He was arrested on 20/01/208 at GraziliaHotel Orogwe in Owerri West L.G.A. He confessed to be an active member of the gang and his role was to guardvictims and take care of them with AK 47 rifle at their detention facilities until ransom is paid.

(iii) OkoroUchechukwuGodswill ‘m’:-He is 32yrs of IsiekeAwoOmmama in Oru East L.G.A. of Imo State. He was arrested on 28/01/2018 atAmafor in Ohaji/Egbema L.G.A. where he resides. Heprovides his father’s house at AwoOmmama in OruEast L.G.A for the detention of kidnapped victims until ransom is paid. Two expended AK 47 ammunition was recovered from him.

(iv)ChinwendumAhalaonu Sylvester ‘m’:-He is 24yrs of age fromAmaraku in IsialaMbano L.G.A. of Imo State but resident at Mbah road Onitsha, AnambraState. He is an ex-convict and was arrested on 21/01/2018 at Imo Airport junction along Aba road, Owerri. He is an active member of the gang and participated in various armed robbery/kidnap operations. His confession led to the arrest of other gang members and recovery of many stolen vehicles.

Exhibits recovered from him include, One AK47 rifle,One Pump Action gun, One Pistol and one stolen VolksWagen car Reg. No. SMK 677 EU

(v) Victor UzoakuIzuchukwu ‘m’:-He is 32yrs old of OnogwuAmandugba in Isu L.G.A. of Imo State. He dropped out of Secondary School. He is an active member of the kidnap gang and was arrested on 31/01/2018 at P/Harcourt, Rivers State. His speciality is changing plate numbers and original colours of stolen vehicles.

Exhibits recovered from him include, vehiclesbelonging to armed robbery/kidnap victims such as, One ash coloured Rav4 Jeep, Reg. No. ABJ- 38-AH, One black Pathfinder Jeep without Reg. number, One black Toyota Camry (Spider), Reg. number ABU-378-AE, One red Lexus 350 SUV, Reg. number ABJ-30-AH

(vi)OnyekaChidera ‘m’ aka Chiboy:-He is 34yrs of age from UmukabiaNsokpoOgbaku in Mbaitolu L.G.A. of Imo State. He was arrested on 07/02/2018 at Ogbaku in Mbaitoli L.G.A. He is an active member of the kidnap gang and confessed to have provided his room in their family house for the detention of victims until ransom was paid.

(vii) CajethanUche ‘m’Age 34yrs fromOkwuOgbaku in Mbaitolu L.G.A. Imo State. He attended Presentation Secondary School, Ogbaku.He was arrested on 07/02/2018 at OgbakuMbaitoliL.G.A. He confessed that his role in kidnap operations was to spy the movement of victims and pass information to the gang after which he collects his share of the ransom.

VICTIMS:

(i) Chief AnyagharaLinus

(ii) Ezinne S. Nwakonna

(iii) Nicholas Chimezie

(iv) Rev. Columba Obomneke

(v) Mr. AdelejiOlugbenga

(vi) ChineduNwadike

(vii) Mrs. Florence Manuba

(viii) Nicolas Chimezie

(ix) Henry Iwuoha

(x) Anya IbeKeneth

(xi) Bartholomew E. and

(xii) Casmir Mbachu

Investigation into the extensive criminal network of Collins EzenwaOkoronkwo alias E-Money is presently ongoing. The beneficiaries of the criminal estates of the gang are under intensive Police microscope. All persons who are remotely, directly, indirectly connected with this criminal gang are advised to report to the Police immediately. Investigators are working as we speak.

2.ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY/KIDNAP SUSPECTS AND

RECOVERY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION

SUSPECTS:

(i) OgbonnaChukwuma Frank ‘m’ aged 50yrs of

UmuobaUmuopara in Umuahia South L.G.A,

Abia State

(ii) Gloria Ogbonna .C. ‘f’ aged 35yrs of Umuoba

Umuopara in Umuahia South L.G.A. Abia State,

a Personnel of the NSCDC Imo State Command.

EXHIBITS RECOVERED:

(1). One Beretta Pistol

(2). Seventy nine (79) Pieces of cartridges belts

(3). Forty five(45) rounds of .9 mm live ammunition

(4). One hundred and eighteen (118) rounds of K2 live ammunition

(5). One long range English Pistol

(6) Two Smith and Wilson Pistol,

(7). One Pump Action gun,

(8). One double barrel gun

(9). Two Chief Revolver Pistols,

(10). One Tecrove Pistol

(11). Two Ak 47 empty magazines

(12). Six short Chief Revolver live ammunition

(13). Twelve unexpended cartridges

(14). Two Ak 47 live ammunition

(15). One Lar live ammunition

(16). Two live Berretta Pistol ammunition

(17). Seventeen long Chief revolver live ammunition

(18). Two K2 magazines

(19). One Lar magazine

(20). Eleven pieces of Ak 47 rifle’s covers

(21). One SMG magazine

(22). One long and 1 short English daggers

(23) One Ak 47 telescope

(24). One filling machine

(25). Four Pistol magazines

(26) One Larrifle stocking pin

(27). One electric shocker

(28). One short military camouflage

(29). One grease block

(30). One AK47 pull through

(31). One Pump Action nuzzle

(32). Three rifle’s covers

(33).One Pump Action bag

(34) One filling machine blade.

The above named suspects were arrested on 04/02/2018 at Area ‘N’ Zone 4 World Bank Housing Estate, Owerri by SARS operatives from the Command in the course of investigating kidnap incidents in the State. Suspects have confessed to be gun runners who supply armed robbers/kidnapers with arms/ammunition which they use in carrying out their operations both within and outside the State. The above listed exhibits were recovered from their bedroom and kitchen respectively.

3. ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY/KIDNAP SUSPECTS:

SUSPECTS:

(i) UdemeAnyanwu 26yrs ‘m’ of UmuoruChokoneze

EzinihitteMbaise L.G.A but resident at Umuorii

Uratta inOwerri North L.G.A. He attended

Community Primary School Chokoneze.

(ii) UmukamaraChinonso aka Akabia 28yrs ‘m’ of

AmukaAmiriOru East L.G.A of Imo State but

resident at Mboke Street NekedeOwerri West

L.G.A

(iii) ChinonsoOsuigboleku 20yrs ‘m’ of UmueguIrete

Owerri West L.G.A

(iv) ChubuikeChibuzo 23yrs ‘m’ of Umuezeala

ChikonezeEzinihitteMbaise L.G.A of Imo State

(v) ChinyereugoOdum 28yrs ‘m’ of OvuruAhiara

AhiazuMbaise L.G.A of Imo State resident at

OlokoroUmuahia South L.G.A of Abia State

(vi) Chigozie Christopher 28yrs ‘m’ of OlokoroUmuahia

South L.G.A of Abia State resident at mile 1

Umuorii-UrattaOwerri North L.G.A of Imo State

EXHIBITS RECOVERED:

(i) Two locally made Pistols

(ii) Five live cartridges

VICTIM:Collins Odum of New layout Naze, Owerri North

L.G.A.

On 18/12/2017 the above named victim was kidnapped at gun point by a four man gang of kidnappers. The hoodlums dragged the victim into his car and as they were about to zoom off, their plan was obstructed by the local vigilante. Operatives of Anti kidnapping Unit responded swiftly to the scene through a distress call from Command control room, arrested the suspects and recovered the exhibits. Suspects have made useful statements to the police confessing to the crime and stated the various roles they played as follows:

Udeme Anyanwu 26yrs in company of UmukamaraChinonsoaka Akabia 28yrs, ChinonsoOsuigboleku 20yrsandChubuikeChibuzo 23yrs trailed the victim to his house, kidnapped him at gun point.

Chinyereugo Odum is the victim’s younger brother who masterminded the kidnap. He monitored the victim and gave information to the gang through phone call. Hewas arrested on 12/01/2018 at his home inAbia State.

Chigozie Christopher was contacted by ChinyereugoOdum to arrange for the kidnap of the victim. He obliged and met one UdemeAnyanwu who in turn organized other three gang members. He was arrested at his home town on 12/01/2018.

4. CASE OF ROBBERY:-

SUSPECTS:

(i) Isaac Onwuguzo ‘M’ 45 yrs of Umuokwu

Ndegwu of Owerri West LGA but resident at

Obidiagwa in Oguta LGA of Imo State.

(ii) Anyaehie Ehirim ‘M’ 36 Yrs from Obinwanne

Umuaka in Njaba LGA of Imo State.

EXHIBITS:

(i) One Toyota Camry Car with Registration

No. EPE 44 ET

(ii) Cash sum of Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand

(N450,000.00) Naira

(iii) One locally made master key

VICTIM:OgarabeVitalis ‘m’ of Onumiri Street, Owerri

On 20/02/2018, operatives of the Command Scorpion Squad, while on routine patrol along Okigwe road Owerri responded to a distress call from one OgarabeVitalis ‘m’ of Onumiri Street, Owerri, that he went to Access Bank Plc, along Bank Road branch and withdrew the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00), unknown to him that he was being trailed by hoodlums using a Toyota Camry car, ash in color. That when he stopped at No. 4 Mann Street Owerri and entered inside a business centre, two young men forcefully opened his SUV jeep with a master key,stole the money and zoomed off. The suspects were pursued and in the process they had an accident at Jevnik Junction along Mbaristreet where they were finally arrested. One Toyota Camry Car ash in color with Registration No. EPE 44 ET, cash sum of Four Hundred Thousand and Fifty Naira (N450,000.00) and a locally made master key were recovered from them.

5.ARREST OF KIDNAP SUSPECTS:-

SUSPECTS:

(i) Emmanuel Sunday Ogugua 37yrs ‘m’ of Egberede

NguruAbohMbaise L.G.A of Imo State

(ii) KelechiAnyaegbu 42yrs ‘m’ of EzialaNguruAboh

Mbaise L.G.A of Imo State

(iii) MorisonNwaneri 53yrs ‘m’ of MgbalaOhakelem

NgorOkpala L.G.A of Imo State.

VICTIMS:

(i) Dr. FerdinandNdukwu ‘m’ofObodoAhiara in Ahiazu

Mbaise L.G.A was kidnapped on 24/01/2018 on his

way from Umuahia to his Hospital at ObodoAhiara.

He paid a ransom of One million (#1million) naira

beforehis rescue.

(ii) JudeNwahiri‘m’ of AmaohuruNguru in AbohMbaise

L.G.A was kidnapped on 17/11/2017 at the gate of his

house. He paid a ransom of One million naira (#1million)

before his rescue.

(iii) PriscilliaEmenike ‘f’ of OboamaNguru in AbohMbaise

L.G.A was similarly kidnapped on 28/11/2017 at her

residence. She paid a ransom of One million, five

hundred thousand naira (#1.5million) before she was

rescuedunhurt.

Following the kidnap of the above named victims at different locations in the State on 17/11/2017, 28/11/2017 and 24/01/2018 respectively, Operatives of the Command Anti kidnapping Unit acting on credible intelligence and tracking analysis, arrested the above mentioned suspects and successfully rescued the victims unhurt. Suspects have confessed to the crime and highlighted their various roles in the saga.

(i) Emmanuel Sunday Ogugua 37yrs ‘m’ of Egberede

Nguru in AbohMbaise L.G.A. He is a Secondary School drop-out of Nguru Commercial Secondary School AbohMbaise. His job was to identify and trail persons with high kidnap value. He was also responsible for the guard and feeding of the kidnap victims. He was arrested on 14/02/2018 and has confessed to the crime.

(ii) KelechiAnyaegbu 42yrs of EzialaNguru in AbohMbaise L.G.A. He is also a Secondary School drop-out of Urban Secondary school OboamaAbohMbaise. He was actively involved in all the kidnap activities of the gang. He role include, trailing, Kidnapping, guarding and feeding of victims, negotiating and collection of ransom. He was arrested on 14/02/2018 and has confessed to the crime.

(iii) MorisonNwaneri 53yrs ‘m’ of MgbalaOhakelem

NgorOkpala L.G.A. He dropped out of Primary school at Ohakelem Central school,NgorOkpala. He is the owner of the house where kidnap victims are kept hostage until ransom is paid.

6.ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY/KIDNAP SUSPECTS AND RECOVERY OF WEAPONS

VICTIM: UCHENNA OKORO ‘m’ of Aro-Ndizuogu in Okigwe L.G.A

SUSPECTS:

(i) EkwuruShedrack 20yrs ‘m’ of NdiekwuruAro-NdizuoguOkigwe L.G.A of Imo State but resident at Rumudara Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He is a Secondary school drop-out of Abogwu Community Secondary School, Okigwe L.G.A

(ii) OluebubeNwankwo 21yrs ‘f’ of Ndiogbonyeoma

Aro-NdizuoguOkigwe L.G.A of Imo State but resident at Rumudara Port Harcourt, Rivers State, A Senior Secondary School Certificate holder of Community Secondary School Aro-Ndizuogu in Okigwe L.G.A

(iii) ChikeNwaze aged 30yrs ‘m’ of Igbariam in Oyi L.G.A of Anambra East in Anambra State. He was arrested for being in possession of the victim’s vehicle Toyota Camry Model 2004 with the registration number BGL 502 DX. He confessed to the crime.

On 7/01/2018 one UchennaOkoro ‘m’ of Aro-NdizuoguOkigwe LGA with his three children were kidnapped by a three man gang of kidnappers at Isiebu in IsialaMbano and his Toyota Camry car was also robbed from him. On receipt of the information, operatives of Anti kidnapping Unit were activated and with the aid of tracking analysis the victim’s vehicle was recovered and children rescued the same day. Subsequently, following a painstaking reconstructive investigation, the hideout of hoodlums at IsiebuIsialaMbano LGA was stormed where victim was rescued unhurt and the above named suspects arrested. The suspect OluebubeNwankwo was also involved in the kidnapping of one John Chiedu ‘m’ of IhubeOkigwe LGA on 23/9/2017 after ransom of #500,000.00 was paid. The victim’s Toyota Camry car with Registration No. AGL 502 DX robbed from him is yet to be recovered.

Exhibits recovered from suspects include;

(i) One locally made pistol, one Techno Phone belonging tothe victim, John Chiedu

(ii)Toyota Camry car with Registration No AGL 502DX.

7.ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY/KIDNAP SUSPECT

SUSPECT:UchennaEmerenjo 37yrs ‘m’ of EziohaObiakpuOhaji/Egbema L.G.A of Imo State. He is a Secondary School drop-out from Egbema Grammar School Okwuzi in Ohaji/Egbema L.G.A. He was the person that guarded the victim while in captivity and was arrested on 21/11/2017 with the victim’s Samsung Galaxy phone and one Pump Action gun.

EXHIBITS RECOVERED: One Pump Action rifle and the

victim’s Samsung Galaxy Phone

VICTIM: Regina Nkwocha ‘f’ 74yrs of UmuanyikaNgor

Okpala L.G.A of Imo State

On 04/12/2017, one Regina Nkwocha, a 74year old woman of Umuanyika in NgorOkpala was kidnapped at her residence by unidentified gun men operating in a Pick-Up Van with Siren and taken to unknown destination. Through credible intelligence and data analysis, victim was rescued unhurt at ObiakpuOhaji/Egbema L.G.A. where UchennaEmerenjo was arrested in possession of the victim’s Samsung Galaxy phone and other assorted handsets suspected to belong to kidnapped victims. One Pump Action gun was also recovered from him. The other suspects are being trailed.

8. ARREST OF KIDNAP SUSPECT

SUSPECT:Amos AkumaAge 26yrs ‘m’ of AkaumaOwutuEddaAfikpo South L.G.A of Ebonyi State, resident at UmutanzeOrlu L.G.A of Imo State.

VICTIM: Alexander Okoli ‘m’ of College road, OrjiOwerri

North L.G.A, Imo State.

On 21/04/2017, Alexander Okoli ‘m’ of College road,Owerri North L.G.A was kidnapped on gun point at his residence. Operatives of the Command Anti-Kidnapping Unit swung into action and rescued the victim unhurt. On 14/2/2018, acting on a tip-off, suspect AmosAkuma was arrested in his hideout at UmutanzeOrlu L.G.A in connection to the crime and he has confessed to the crime.

9.ARREST OF KIDNAP SUSPECT

SUSPECT:

(i) ChristiantusOgbonna 27yrs ‘m’ of AgbaumanaEziagu L.G.A of Enugu State, but resident at UmunjuIreteOwerri West L.G.A. He is a secondary school drop-out from Development Secondary School AmattaEziagu

L.G.A of Enugu State. He monitored the victim and passed information to the gang who kidnapped him. He was arrested on 13/02/2018. He confessed to the crime.

(ii) NkemjikaOnyiruka 36yrs ‘m’ of Umuekwune

IreteOwerriWest L.G.A of Imo State. He is a Primary five drop-out from St. Paul’s Primary school, Irete. He took part in the kidnap of the victim and was arrested on 14/02/2018. He has confessed to the crime.

VICTIM: AdolphusAkagha aged 94yrs ‘m’ UmuegeIreteOwerri West L.G.A

On 29/01/2018, AdolphusAkagha of UmuegeIrete in OwerriWest L.G.A was kidnapped at his residence. On receipt of the information, operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Unit strategized and rescued the victim unhurt. On 14/2/2018 at their hideout in UmueyeIreteOwerri West L.G.A the suspects were arrested. Both suspects confessed to the crime.

10.ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY/KIDNAP SUSPECT

SUSPECT: NdubuisiNwaugo aged 20yrs ‘m’ of UmuchaUbuboAwaraOhaji/Egbema L.G.A of Imo State. He is a JSS2 drop-out from AwaraSecondary School Ohaji/Egbema. He was arrested on 7/01/2018 at World Bank Housing

Estate on commission of the crime. He has confessed to the crime.

EXHIBITS RECOVERED: One Pump Action rifle

VICTIM: Mark Egeonu ‘m’ of Road 5 Imo Housing Estate New Owerri

On 7/01/2018 Mark Egeonu ‘m’ of Road 5 Imo Housing Estate New Owerri was kidnapped close to his house by four man gang of kidnappers and his Lexus 350 SUV Jeep and other personal effects robbed from him at gun point by the hoodlums. Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acting on a credible intelligence rescued the victim the same day. On 8/1/2018, Suspect NdubuisiNwaugo aged 20yrs ‘m’ of UmuchaUbuboAwaraOhaji/Egbema L.G.A of Imo State was arrested and victim’s Jeep recovered at AwaraOhaji/Egbema L.G.A

11. ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY/KIDNAP SUSPECT

SUSPECT: Emeka Isaac ‘m’ 42yrs of Umunkiri in Obingwa L.G.A. Abia State

VICTIM: Henry Iwuoha ‘m’

The above named suspect was arrested on 04/02/2018 by operatives of the FSARS at East/West Road Port-Harcourt Rivers State in connection with the kidnap of the above named victim. He is a member of the syndicate, a Panel Beater who receives vehicles stolen from victims and repaints them to a different colour from the original colour. Suspect has made useful statements to the police confessing his role in the activities of the syndicate.

12.UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

SUSPECT: Jacob Vindaga ‘m’ aka Jack 27yrs of Makurdi Water Board in Guma L.G.A of Benue State

EXHIBIT RECOVERED: One locally made Chief Revolver Pistol

The above named suspect was arrested by operatives of the FSARS at No. 1 Poly Junction NekedeOwerri West L.G.A in possession of the above mentioned firearm. Suspect claimed that his friend one Jeremiah surname not known ‘m’ now at large gave him the gun for safe keeping purposes.

13.UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

SUSPECT: Kingsley Chukwuemeka ‘m’ 35yrs of Ezinachi in Okigwe L.G.A of Imo State

EXHIBITS RECOVERED:1. One locally made Pistol and

three live cartridges

2. One Jack Knife

3. One red Sym Motorcycle

The above named suspect was arrested on 23/12/2017 by operatives of the FSARS at Control Post Owerri in possession of the above named exhibits. Suspect is one of the prison inmates who escaped from the Owerri Prisons alongside a notorious kidnapper known as ‘Vampire which took place at the Owerri High Court premises where he was facing trial for armed robbery/unlawful possession of firearm with charge No. OW/375C/2013.

14. CASE OF CHILD STEALING/TRAFFICKING

SUSPECTS:

(i) ChiamakaUkeje ‘f’ 22yrs of UmuduruIsiala

Mbano L.G.A of Imo State.

(ii) Sandra Ezuka ‘f’ 26yrs of Ozoro in Isoko

L.G.A, Delta State, but resident at New Lagos

Road, Asaba, Delta State.

(iii) Ruth Marvis Solomon ‘f’ 41yrs Of Umuehie

Anarain IsialaMbano LGA, Imo State but

resident at No. 55 Umusoya Road, Obigbo

Rivers State.

(iv) Joy Blessing Jack Edum ‘f’ 45yrs of Abua

Odua L.G.A of Rivers State but resident at

RumwaraObiakpo, Rivers State.

On 22/01/2018, operatives of the Scorpion Squad acting on a tipoff arrested a four man child trafficking syndicate who conspired and stole one ChinagoromNdukwe ‘f’ aged 5yrs old at UmuduruIsialaMbano and sold the baby to one Joy Blessing Edum of RumuwaraObiakpo Port-Harcourt, Rivers State who bought the child at the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (#350, 000. 00). Suspects who are all resident at Rivers State have made useful statements to the police confessing to the crime and also stated that they all met themselves at the Federal Prisons Port-Harcourt, Rivers State. The child has been recovered and reunited with the family.

15.CHILD TRAFICKING

SUSPECTS:-

(i) ChiamakaNjoku aged 18yrs ‘f’ of Umuokpo

EmeabiamOwerri West LGA of Imo state. She is single, attended comprehensive Secondary School UmuokpoEmeabiamOwerri West LGA andtook in outside wedlock.She put to bed on 10/12/2017 and sold the baby girl at the cost of #120,000.00. She confessed to the crime.

(ii) Franca Chukwukereaged 53yrs ‘f’ of UmuelemIhiagwaOwerri West LGA of Imo state resident at No. 2 FasholadestreetOjokoro LGA of Lagos State. She is married with three children. She harboured the pregnant girl till she delivered.She forged documents and sold the baby as a licensed Orphanage homeowner at the cost of #300,000.and sent #120,000 to the biological mother through Justice Okere. She confessed to the crime.

(iii). Okere Justice ‘m’ :- He is 42yrs old of Umuokpo

EmeabiamOwerri West LGA of Imo state resident at the same village. He is married with children. He harboured the mother of the trafficked child and later sent her to Franca Chukwukere who operates an illegal Orphanage in Lagos state. The owner of the Orphanage perfected their illegalities by selling the baby girl after the mother put to bed. He confessed to the crime.

One ChiamakaNjoku ‘f’ of UmuokpoEmeabiamOwerri West LGA of Imo state was impregnated by unidentified man out of wedlock. She left her parents house and was harboured by Okere Justice of the same address who contacted one Franca Chukwukere the Proprietress of Franca Gold Orphanage Lagos where she remained until on 10/12/2017 when she put to bed. The baby girl was sold out at the cost of #300,000 and the sum of #120,000 sent to ChiamakaNjoku through Justice Okere. Two baby girls of one month three weeks and one month two weeks old respectively were recovered from the child trafficker.

16.CASE OF FALSE PRETENCE BY FALSE PROPHECY

SUSPECTS:

(i) Fake Pastor Benjamin Ndieze ‘f’ of UmualumUmuezeUmuapu in Ohaji/Egbema L.G.A of Imo State

(ii) BlessingAhamefula ‘f’ 31 yrs of Okagwe

Item, Bende L.G.A of Abia State

(iii) Emmanuel Onuoha ‘m’ 33 yrs of NguruAbohMbaise L.G.A of Imo State

(iv) NkeirukaIbe ‘f’ 43 yrs of IkpaOsina in Ideato North L.G.A of Imo State

On 30/01/2018, one Pastor Benjamin Ndieze ‘m’, the officiating Pastor of Deliverance Home of Comfort Assembly, Ihiagwa in Owerri West LGA of Imo State, had arranged one Blessing Ahamefula ‘f’ of Ihie Orji UmuonyaoguNgwa Road, Aba in Abia State to come to his Church at Ihiagwa with her little girl, Faith Ahamefula, aged five years where the baby girl was handed over to the Pastor who in-turn handed the girl over to his Church member, Emmanuel Onuoha ‘m’ and ordered him to drop the girl, Faith at NNPC Filling Station at Control Post, Owerri.

During service and prophesy session, Pastor Benjamin prophesied that there was a woman in the congregation who was looking for her daughter that was kidnapped from Aba by her Uncle one Emeka, that the baby girl had been taken to Onitsha preparatory to be taken to Port-Harcourt, Rivers State. That by his powers and prayers that the kidnappers and ritualists will drop and abandonthe baby girl at NNPC Control Post, Owerri; that all members who wanted to witness the power of God should go to NNPC Control Post, Owerri to witness his power.

At NNPC Filling Station, some members of the Church were shouting kidnappers, while others were raising alarm of cultism. Police arrested the Pastor and in the course of investigation discovered that the Pastor was fake and has defrauded most members of the Church with fake prophesy.

17.ARREST OF SUSPECTED CULTISTS

SUSPECTS:

1. Odinaka Igbo ‘M’ 22yrs Alias Igboo of Nneato Village Umunochi L.G.A of Abia State, SSCE.

2. Ibeabuchi Francis ‘M’ 21yrs Alias Santi of UmuokwoIsialaMbano L.G.A of Imo State, 200 Level Student Abia State University Uturu

3. Orji Daniel Kalu ‘M’ 20yrs of Amaeke – Abiriba, Ohafia L.G.A of Abia State, 200 Level Student of Abia State University, Uturu

4. Chukwudubem Daniel ‘M’ 22yrs Alias AppoloNewto of OrowoluObosi, Idemili North L.G.A of Anambra State, 300 Level Student of Abia State University, Uturu.

5. Okeke Williams ‘M’ 21yrs Alias Slim Daddy of Uzuakoli, Bende L.G.A of Abia State, Tailorresiding at Isiba Lane Okigwe

6. OkaforKalu ‘M’ 22yrs Alias Nyerere of AmeugugwuAbiriba in Ohafia L.G.A of Abia State

7. Emmanuel Orji ‘M’ 20yrs Alias Trust Yourself (TY) of Abiriba, Ohafia L.G.A of Abia State, 200 Level Student of Abia State University, Uturu.

8. Okeke Vincent Nwaigbo ‘M’ 22yrs of Njikoka L.G.A of Anambra State, 400 Level Student of Abia State University, Uturu

9. Daniel Chinagorom ‘M’ 26yrs of EluwereUbahuAmaigbo in Nwangele L.G.A of Imo State, 100 Level Student of Abia State University, Uturu

10. IfeanyiNnaemeka ‘M’ 21yrs Alias Golden of AhiaBaubi in IsialaNgwa North L.G.A of Abia State, 200 Level Student of Abia State University, Uturu

On 10/02/2018 following a tip-off operatives of Okigwe Division moved to the scene and arrested ten (10) suspected cult members at Armstrong Bar Umueze Community in Okigwe while holding their secret meeting and all were wearing black shirts. Suspects have made useful statements confessing their membership of Black Axe Confraternity.

18.ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY/CULTISM SUSPECT

SUSPECT:MakochukwuMichael Ekeh ‘m’ 17yrs of UmunakaraImerienwe in Ngor-Okpala L.G.A. Imo State

EXHIBIT RECOVERED: One locally made double barrel

short gun

VICTIM: Prince BasseyEdodi ‘m’

The above named suspect was arrested on 8/12/2017 by operatives of the FSARS at Tapas Hotel UmuobaOwerri North L.G.A of Imo State in connection with the robbery of the above named victim of his #23, 500 school fees. Suspect has made useful statement confessing to the crime and is helping the Police in investigation. One Locally made double barrel short gun was recovered from him.

19. ARREST OF CULTISTS/RECOVERY OF FIREARMS

SUSPECTS:

(i) Victory Godwin ‘m’ 300 level Computer Science

(ii)Onuoha Wisdom ‘m’ 300 level Integrated

Science

(ii) OnyemaKizitoNnaemeka ‘m’ 300 level Political Science

(iii) Osondu Ebenezer Daberechi ‘m’ 300 level

Political Science

EXHIBIT: One locally made short gun recovered from

the first suspect, Victory Godwin

On the 22/02/2018, operatives of the Command Security Intelligence Bureau (SIB), acting on a tip-off, arrested the above named members of the Vikings Confraternity. All the suspects are students of AlvanIkoku Federal College of Education, Owerri. All the suspects have confessed their membership of Vikings Confraternity.

20.ARREST OF FAKE LAWYER:-

SUSPECT:- Beatrice ObiageliNnamuoh ‘f’ 35yrs of

Iyiawu Village, Onitsha Anambra State but

resident at OkporoOrlu, Imo State.

EXHIBITS: Lawyers Gown, Wig, Collaret, Letter headed

papers and case diaries.

On 01/02/2018, the suspect was arrested at Orlu after defrauding members of the public of various sums totally over #342,000.00 with the pretence of selling auction vehicles to them having severally posed as a Lawyer. In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to be fake Lawyer and have been in fake practice for the past five (5) years. She also confessed to have forged the letter headed papers bearing Basil C. Okereke – Seat of Wisdom Chambers No. 10 Orlu/Amakohia Road. A search conducted at her residence led to the recovery of the above exhibits. She will be charged to Court soon.

21.STEALING/RECEIVING STOLEN MONEY AND IMPERSONATION

SUSPECTS:-

1. Musa Garba ‘m’ 32years old of KudiaMudabo in Gada L.G.A of Sokoto State but resident at Oke-Edo Sabo Ajashe in Kwara State.

2. AbdullahiSalihu ‘m’ aka “AuduBogobiri” 47years old of KadadiWaurud in Gada L.G.A of Sokoto State

3. GodswillOgwe ‘m’ 38years old Okposi in Ohaozara L.G.A of Ebonyi State

VICTIM:Alh. Jamilu Ibrahim ‘m’ of Kano State, a cattle

dealer at GarkiObinze, Owerri, Imo State.

On 07/11/2017, the victim AlhJamilu Ibrahim reported that through a petition that he left cattle and meat worth #3,900,000.00 with his business partner Musa Garba and travelled to Kano for medical treatment. The suspect Musa Garba sold all the cattle and meat and eloped with proceeds to Kwara State. The Command State CIID in the course of investigation arrested the suspect and he confessed to have stolen the proceeds worth #3,900,000.00

The second suspect, Abdullahi Ibrahim is a cousin to Musa Garba and from the same village with him. he received the sum of #1million being part of the proceeds of the stolen money from Musa. He confessed to the crime.

The third suspect, GodswillIgwe was arrested for impersonation an army officer. He was having in his possession of fake Army Identity Card, Army boot and havasac bag. He confessed to the crime.

SUMMARY OF ARRESTS MADE WITHIN THE PERIOD UNDER REVIEW

S/NO OFFENCE NO. OF SUSPECTS ARRESTED

1. Kidnap/Armed Robbery 33

2. Suspected Cultists 14

3. Child Stealing/Trafficking 4

4. False Pretence 8

5. Unlawful possession of firearms 2

TOTAL 61

1. Kidnap Victims rescued 4

2. Children recovered 4

S/NO TYPE OF FIREARM NUMBER

1. AK47 Rifles 1

2. AK47 Telescope 1

3. English Pistols 10

4. Pump Action Guns 5

5. Locally Made Guns 4

6. Double Barrel Gun 2

7. Catchment of Ammunition (Rounds) 237

8. Magazines 10

9. Live Cartridges 27

10. Cartridges Belt 79

11. Vehicles recovered 5

12. Motorcycle 1

CONCLUSION:-

In conclusion, let me salute the Officers and men of Imo State Command for their hard work, dedication and committement to duty. The Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) the Anti Kidnapping Unit and all the Tactical Teams of the Command have excelled in the first two months of 2018. Keep up the swag because it is not over, until it is over.

To my brothers and sisters in the Medial Happy New Year again and remain our best friends and partners.

God bless you all

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria