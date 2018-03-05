Photos Of President Buhari At The Wedding Ceremony Of Fatima Ganduje And Abiola Ajimobi

President Muhammadu Buhari was all smiles as he attended the wedding ceremony between son of Oyo State Governor, Idris Abiola Ajimobi and daughter of Kano State Governor, Fatima Umar Ganduje.

President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, 3rd March, 2018 attended the wedding Fatiha of son of Oyo State Governor, Idris Abiola Ajimobi and Daughter of Kano State Governor, Fatima Umar Ganduje in Kano State.

At the ceremony, the President posed for photos with father of the bride and Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Emir of Kano H.H. Muhammadu Sanusi II; Father of the Groom and Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi; Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; groom Idris Abiola Ajimobi and Jigawa State Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

Other state governors and important dignitaries were in attendance.