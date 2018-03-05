News Feed

Photos Of President Buhari At The Wedding Ceremony Of Fatima Ganduje And Abiola Ajimobi

President Muhammadu Buhari was all smiles as he attended the wedding ceremony between son of Oyo State Governor, Idris Abiola Ajimobi and daughter of Kano State Governor, Fatima Umar Ganduje.

President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, 3rd March, 2018 attended the wedding Fatiha of son of Oyo State Governor, Idris Abiola Ajimobi and Daughter of Kano State Governor, Fatima Umar Ganduje in Kano State.

At the ceremony, the President posed for photos with father of the bride and Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Emir of Kano H.H. Muhammadu Sanusi II; Father of the Groom and Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi; Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; groom Idris Abiola Ajimobi and Jigawa State Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

Other state governors and important dignitaries were in attendance.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Graphic Photo Of Eiye Cultist Shot Dead By Rival Gang in Broad Daylight Over Mobile Phone

N5m Cash, Trip To London & More: Leo & Ifu Ennada Win Pepsi ‘Rock Da Mat’ Challenge In #BBNaija

Did Patience Jonathan Do Money Ritual?

Unbelievable! Young Lady Survives Ghastly Accident As Vehicle Falls Off A Bridge (Photos)

Man Thoroughly Flogs Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side-chic In Lagos (Photo+Video)

Family In Sorrow As Only Son Goes Missing… See Photos Of The Adorable Missing Kid

Billionaire Mogul, Femi Otedola Goes Night Clubbing With His Pretty Daughters, DJ Cuppy & Temi (Photos)

Shocking! Human Hand And Leg Found Inside A Giant Crocodile’s Belly After The Beast Was Killed (Photos)

Hold Buhari Responsible For Killing Of UN Workers – PDP Tells International Community

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *