Photos Of Young Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush By Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno

The slain soldier

A Nigerian soldier has taken to social media to mourn his young colleague who died while fighting Boko Haram terrorists. It was gathered that the soldier was among two reportedly killed during an ambush by the terrorists in Borno.

The attack on Monday, February 26, happened as soldiers were traveling between the towns of Biu and Damboa.

While revealing how the incident happened, a military officer told AFP “Our men fell into an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists while on their way to Damboa from Biu.” 

He added: “They fought the terrorists and we lost two men in the fight.”

Paying his last respect, his colleague, Muhammad Kabiru took to social media and wrote: “Innalillahi wa, inna ilaihirraji, un we love you brother, but God loves you more ,Rest in perfect peace, Rest in jannatul Fiddausi, insha Allahu, we are coming very soon brother, everyone must die, That’s is military life for us, May Allah guide all our soldiers, we really miss you brother.”

