Pilot Who Suddenly Disappeared Without Trace Spotted At Human Trafficking Hotspot In Libya

Krause was piloting this Beechcraft 17 1900C 17-seat passenger plane to Mali when he was last heard of

The family of a missing American pilot who vanished without trace in West Africa have been told he has been spotted by investigators at a human trafficking hotspot in Libya, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Jerry Krause was at the controls of a routine flight from South Africa to Mali where he was working as a missionary on April 7, 2013 when he disappeared.

The last message from his Beechcraft 17 1900C 17-seat passenger plane was to a control tower on the tiny island of São Tomé, saying he was nine miles from its shore. Then he vanished.

But in November last year Krause’s family told DailyMail.com that they had received an email from one of his friends – who they say is a former U.S. intelligence officer with high-level contacts in the government – saying that he is still alive.

The friend said they fear he is being held hostage by a criminal gang and used to smuggle high value goods against his will.

The astonishing claim turned what had seemed like a routine tragedy into a mystery.

Now three months later on the mystery surrounding his whereabouts has deepened further.

Investigators working for the family claim intelligence ‘assets’ they have on the ground in Africa have reported seeing the pilot at an airport in Ghat, Libya.

Special investigator Stephen Komorek, who is working with the Krause family to find Jerry, told DailyMail.com: ‘We have resources in country that have verified Jerry being alive.

‘We know that he was last seen in an area called Ghat in the southwestern part of Libya at a old airport used by Colonel Gaddafi.

‘The man they saw fit Jerry’s description exactly. This was as of December last year so very recently.’

Komorek, a former intelligence operator, says Ghat is a known hub for human trafficking so if Krause is being made to fly planes against his will this could be one explanation why he was spotted there.

‘There’s a lot of kidnapping that goes out of Ghat and there is a direct smuggling link with Angola,’ he said.

The airport is close to the town of Ghat, an oasis close to both the Algeriana and Nigerien borders.

In the aftermath of the fall of Libyan dictator Mumyar Gaddafi, the area has come under the control of local Touraeg tribesmen and is largely lawless.

Investigators discovered that hours after Krause vanished his cell phone pinged in Angola.

Komorek, based in Ohio, says the assets his team has on the ground in Libya are trying to get a better handle on Krause’s whereabouts, only then can they consider a rescue mission.

He’s working closely with respected California based private investigator Logan Clarke to help the Krause family.

The two men, both members of the World Association of Detectives, are carrying out the work pro bono in a bid to help the family.

The Krause family and its investigations team have made a huge effort to put pressure on the US Government to step in and help.

But so far they have been stone-walled by the State Department and several other government agencies, leading investigators to suspect that maybe Krause is a CIA asset.

Komorek says his team has discovered that a US based Intelligence agency working in Africa has a file on Krause, which is another reason they were led to believe the pilot might be a spook.

But, according to Komorek, that theory has finally been cleared up.

‘We met with senior members of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence back in January and were able to determine that our continuing investigation will not compromise any intelligence activities by the US,’ he said.

‘We now know Jerry is not an asset for any intelligence agency and that our investigation will not jeopardize intelligence assets on the ground.

‘That was a major concern of ours to begin with.’