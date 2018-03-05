Police Arrests Shatta Wale For Assaulting Police Officer

Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Sheila Buckman has revealed the police arrested Dancehall singer Shatta Wale on Sunday for assaulting a police officer.

Over the weekend, a video showing Shatta Wale verbally assaulting a police officer went viral,with many people condemning the actions of the musician.



According to Sheila Buckman, Shatta Wale was picked up on Sunday and later granted bail.

“It wasn’t just unregistered, it had no number plate at all, which goes against our laws. In an attempt for the policeman to ask questions…Shatta Wale assaulted the police officer and also exhibited insulting behaviour. Because of that, he was arrested on Sunday and he’s been granted police enquiry bail to reappear at the police station this morning,” she disclosed to Andy Dosty this morning on Hitz FM.