Popular Journalist Kidnapped In Broad Daylight In Abia

Ngozi Blessed

A very disturbing report reaching the online media has it that popular Abacity blogger, Ngozi Blessed of abacityblog.com has been kidnapped.

According to the source, he was abducted by a gang of four armed men in a Sienna car at Ikot Ekpene Road Umuahia on his way to cover former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu’s free Interest Loan Program holding today in Arochukwu, Abia State.

A news correspondent reports that he was wearing ‘ABACITYBLOG’ branded black t shirt as at the time of the incidence.

His phones were switched off as at the time of filing this report.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria