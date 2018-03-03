News Feed

Popular Journalist Kidnapped In Broad Daylight In Abia

 

Ngozi Blessed

A very disturbing report reaching the online media has it that popular Abacity blogger, Ngozi Blessed of abacityblog.com has been kidnapped. 

According to the source, he was abducted by a gang of four armed men in a Sienna car at Ikot Ekpene Road Umuahia on his way to cover former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu’s free Interest Loan Program holding today in Arochukwu, Abia State.

A news correspondent reports that he was wearing ‘ABACITYBLOG’ branded black t shirt as at the time of the incidence.

His phones were switched off as at the time of filing this report.

