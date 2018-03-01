News Feed

Popular Nigerian Actress, Regina Daniels Seen Eating By The Roadside (Photos)

 

Regina Daniel enjoying the local meal

Pretty young Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, couldn’t wait until she got home to eat a proper meal in a recent outing.

The Pretty young actress was spotted buying and eating African salad (Abacha) by the road side somewhere in Asaba, Delta State.

These pictures which hit social media has been trailed by a mixed perceptions among her fans.

She shared the photos on her Instagram with captioned; “Abacha can turn me to something else eeeh”

The 17-year old who once made half a million naira from a movie role is quite successful and she has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Davido Opens Up On His Relationship With Cristiano Ronaldo (Video)

BBNaija: Former Housemate, Princess Comments On Bambam-Teddy A Toilet S*xcapade

NYSC Makes Important Announcement On Registration Of 2018 Batch ‘A’ Corps Members

Controversy As Catholic Priest Says Leaving Inheritance For One’s Children Is The Most Foolish Thing To Do

Davido’s Manager, Asa Akia & DJ Cuppy Take Their Sizzling Romance To Dubai (Photos)

17-Year-Old Girl Exposed After Giving Birth Inside Toilet And Then Stabbing Her Newborn To Death

APC: Did Okorocha Oppose Oyegun’s Tenure Extension? Here’s The Reaction Of The Governor

Panic Grips FUDMA Students After Two Undergraduates Mysteriously Die

Fashion Goddess: Fans Are Talking About This Dress Rita Dominic Wore To The Silverbird Awards (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *