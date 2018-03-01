Popular Nigerian Actress, Regina Daniels Seen Eating By The Roadside (Photos)

Regina Daniel enjoying the local meal

Pretty young Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, couldn’t wait until she got home to eat a proper meal in a recent outing.

The Pretty young actress was spotted buying and eating African salad (Abacha) by the road side somewhere in Asaba, Delta State.

These pictures which hit social media has been trailed by a mixed perceptions among her fans.

She shared the photos on her Instagram with captioned; “Abacha can turn me to something else eeeh”

The 17-year old who once made half a million naira from a movie role is quite successful and she has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

See more photos:

