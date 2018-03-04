Entertainment

Popular Nollywood Actor, Okon Reveals What He Saw For The First Time In His Life When He Was In Germany

Popular Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop Umoh,also known as Okon Lagos, traveled to Germany recently and he took his time to share memories of his trip to the beautiful European country.

The actor revealed that he traveled alongside a group to grace the Nollywood Europe Golden Awards and he lodged in a hotel for about two weeks. He went further to state that he really enjoyed himself in the country.

When he was asked about what he saw in Germany, he said:

I went for a car exhibition where I saw car technologies that will function in the future.

I also saw cars that run on water. I saw an electric car for the first time in Germany.

I saw cars that park by themselves; cars that are powered by solar energy and lots of incredible machines

Source: Naijaloaded


