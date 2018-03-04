Popular Veteran Singer, Sir Shina Peter Claims He’s Bigger Than His Video Director Son, Clarence Peters

Veteran juju musician, Sir Shina Peters has opened up about his relationship with hi family and his famous son, Clarence Peters who is a talented music video director.

According to Shina Peters, his son is big but being the father, he is bigger.

He made this pronouncement in an interview with Sunday Scoop and he went further to boast of the fact that he is the only veteran musician in Nigeria who is legally married to just one woman.

He said:

“You can call me a ladies’ man but I did things with caution. Do you know that I am the only artiste of my generation who is legally married to only one woman till date? My wife still stays with me. There is no way you would be at the peak of your career without the support of women. Getting married was a miracle. In those days, even before I finished a show, you would see plenty of women literally queuing to meet me. Choosing my wife was destiny; it was not my making or hers. We were destined to be together and I feel everyone has someone destined for him or her. If not for my profession, I would have loved to have a wife and two children. But it turned out that I had children with other women. The temptation in the entertainment industry is too much and you can easily get carried away. I always use spirituality to tackle things. Some women can use love spells on men they like. Do you know how many love spells they might have used on me? The only thing I have never done in my life is to smoke cigarettes. Though I take alcohol, I am closer to God now. I am now the head of the choir of Cherubim and Seraphim church. I took over the position in July last year.”

He then went further to talk about Clarence Peters:

“God only used me and his mother (Clarion Chukwura) to bring him into this world. Clarence is a genius and he has all it takes to be a star. I pray for him to have long life and to find a good wife. Whenever he wants to see me, I am usually not available and whenever I want to see him, he is somewhere shooting. But we make sure that we see at least once in a month. There was a time he called me and was panicking. After setting up for a video shoot, the owner of the store he wanted to use appeared and started shouting at him. He called me and the man wanted to know who I was. The man happened to be the owner of Elizade Motors. When I introduced myself and told him Clarence was my son, the was issue settled automatically. Clarence is big, Shina is bigger. All I do now is to pray for him and the rest of my children. I can fast for 90 days straight; I will just take banana and water. Even when I have events, I still fast

Source: Naijaloaded