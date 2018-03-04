Pre-Wedding Photos Of Governors’ Children, Fateema Ganduje & Idris Ajimobi

Idris Abolaji Ajimobi, and Fateema Ganduje

The wedding fatiha of Fateema Ganduje, the daughter of Kano State Governor – Abdullahi Ganduje and Idris Abolaji Ajimobi, the only son of Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, will kick off this weekend in Kano State.

The duo look good together as they appear in very colourful outfits. This example of cross-cultural marriage – Yoruba and Hausa tribes has been heavily applauded especially at a time when Nigeria has been divided across ethnic lines.

It is expected that several dignitaries will attend the wedding ceremony to felicitate with the families.

More photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria