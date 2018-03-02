Pregnant Woman Exposed After Stealing Bottle Of Perfume, Gives Sad Reason Why She Did It

Mariam Abbas, a 20-year-old pregnant woman who was arraigned for stealing a bottle of perfume, has been discharged by a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Thursday.

According to a NAN report, Abbas was arraigned for stealing a bottle of perfume valued at N32,000. She admitted committing the offence and begged for mercy.

The magistrate, Emenisi Ebiwari discharged her after her plea of guilty and appeal to the court to temper justice with mercy.

She told the court that she committed the offence out of hunger.

Ebiwari admonished her to be of good conduct and desist from criminal activities, pointing out that the court would not be lenient if she appeared before it the next time.

The prosecutor, Adeniyi Oyeyemi, told the court that one Ejikeme Omeje reported the matter at the Wuse Zone 5 Police Station on February 26.

The prosecutor said the woman on the same date, went to the complainant’s shop and stole the perfume, which was recovered from her during a police investigation.

Oyeyemi said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

