President Buhari Spotted Laughing Hard With President Akufo At Ghana’s Independence Celebration (Photos)

Nigeria’s President, Mr Muhammadu Buhari was in Ghana today to attend the nation’s 61st Independence Anniversary Celebration.

The highly anticipated event was held at the Black Star Stadium, Accra, Ghana on 6th March, 2018.

Muhammadu Buhari was spotted all jovial with the Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo as they apparently exchange pleasantries.

Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki was also present at the event.

See more photos below:

