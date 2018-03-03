News Feed

Prominent Kano Politician And Atiku’s Ally Shot By Unknown Gunmen (Photo)

Alhaji Ibrahim El-Amin after he was shot

A prominent Kano politician, Alhaji Ibrahim El-Amin aka Little has been shot and wounded by unknown gunmen suspected to be assassins along Airport Road in Kaduna state. It was gathered that the gunmen opened fire at Little and his driver while they were about entering the car after coming out from the farm.

Mansoor Ahmad who shared the story on Facebook reported that the incident happened along Airport Road, Kaduna.

“A prominent Kano politician and Gubernatorial Aspirant Alhaji Ibrahim Little, was Shot and wounded by unknown Gunmen suspected to be Kidnappers along Airport Road Kaduna.” Ahmad wrote.

The gunmen shot the politician on the arm and he fell to the ground. Probably thinking that he died, they ran back into the bush. But after some time he was able to struggle and come out and drive to Kaduna with the driver.

Ibrahim El-Amin, popularly known as Ibrahim Little is an ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and ex-chieftain of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Kano State  dumped the party and defected to the opposition PDP last year. Mr. Little was the Kano chairman of the defunct All Peoples Party, APP, in 2003.

