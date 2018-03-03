Rapper, Iceberg Slim Celebrates Lover, Juliet Ibrahim With Romantic Message On Her Birthday (Photos)

Fast-rising rapper, Iceberg Slim goes all romantic and sweet on his pretty actress lover, Juliet Ibrahim as she celebrates her birthday today.

Iceberg and Juliet

Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim who is currently in a hot romance with popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has celebrated her birthday and has gone all out in PDA with his lady love in new romantic photo posted on social media.

The rapper who is signed to Tiwa Savage’s husband, Tee Billz’s 323 Entertainment, took to his Instagram page to share an adorable photo of the couple and captioned it:

“Today I celebrate you for the great woman that you are. I’m not a man of many words (as you know) but I want you to know that I love you with everything in me. You’ve taught me how to love, while you took another chance at love.

“I still get butterflies when I hold you. I still blush when you compliment me. I still get nervous when I try to impress you. My heart still skips a beat when you tell me you love me. You’re everything I hope for, you’re everything I need, you are so…wait, that’s from a song lol. To my love, my world, my everything @julietibrahim Happy Birthday, beautiful.”

In another post, he wrote: “Happy Birthday, my Queen. Pack a LIGHT bag, bring your passport, and meet me at the airport.”