News Feed

Rapper, Iceberg Slim Celebrates Lover, Juliet Ibrahim With Romantic Message On Her Birthday (Photos)

Fast-rising rapper, Iceberg Slim goes all romantic and sweet on his pretty actress lover, Juliet Ibrahim as she celebrates her birthday today.
 

Iceberg and Juliet

Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim who is currently in a hot romance with popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has celebrated her birthday and has gone all out in PDA with his lady love in new romantic photo posted on social media.

The rapper who is signed to Tiwa Savage’s husband, Tee Billz’s 323 Entertainment, took to his Instagram page to share an adorable photo of the couple and captioned it:

“Today I celebrate you for the great woman that you are. I’m not a man of many words (as you know) but I want you to know that I love you with everything in me. You’ve taught me how to love, while you took another chance at love.

 

“I still get butterflies when I hold you. I still blush when you compliment me. I still get nervous when I try to impress you. My heart still skips a beat when you tell me you love me. You’re everything I hope for, you’re everything I need, you are so…wait, that’s from a song lol. To my love, my world, my everything @julietibrahim Happy Birthday, beautiful.”

In another post, he wrote: “Happy Birthday, my Queen. Pack a LIGHT bag, bring your passport, and meet me at the airport.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Residents In Shock As Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra Community (Graphic Photos)

Three Die From Eating Contaminated Melons

Two Govt. Officials Jailed For Tackling Burundi President During A Football Match (Photo)

Shocking! Teenage Student Shoots And Kills His Parents When They Came To Pick Him Up From School

Man City vs Chelsea: Guardiola Speaks On Conte’s Poor Defense Of Premier League Title

#BBNaija 2018: My Relationship With Cee-C Is Over – Tobi Reveals During Diary Session

BBNaija 2018: How Ahneeka Stunned Everyone After Winning The Friday Night Arena Games

Shocking! Man Murders His Girlfriend’s Side-lover After He Caught Them Bonking On Live Stream

Rev. Father, Others, Arrested For Stealing Baby In Osun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *