Rapper Swae Lee’s girlfriend Marliesia calls out Blac Chyna for sleeping with her man

Weeks ago, Blac Chyna, 29, became the biggest trending topic after her s*x tape with ex-boyfriend Mechie surfaced on the Internet.

Days later, the mother of two confirmed she’s dating a fast-rising rapper, YBN Almighty Jay, 18, an apparent move which many say was to divert attention from her s*x tape leak.

Now, she’s been called out by Marlesia Ortiz, the girlfriend of rapper Swae Lee, 22, one half of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd with his brother Slim Jxmmi.

Marliesia took to her Instagram stories to accuse the model of sleeping with her man, and for this she has decided to end her relationship with the rapper, saying “Y’all can have each other.”

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog