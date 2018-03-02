News Feed

Read The Dramatic Reason Why This Lady Abandoned A Job Interview

 

File Photo

It’s becoming apparent that job interviews in Nigeria these days have turned into a comical display.

From Enugu State Teaching Job interview (English Language) where a young man was asked to chronicle the history of his traditional leaders to Lagos, where another man was asked to frog jump 50 times to test his agility, the spate of humors job interviews produce in the country is getting out of hand.

According to one Louisa Onah, a graduate of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, she went for a graduate intern job interview in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State last week.

There were about 50 people who came for the same mission but she managed to scale through the oral question phase. When about 20 of them were asked to wait outside for briefing, they thought their dreams have materialized.

In her words, “We were still humming our excitements when one of the interviewers came out and called me inside. I followed this man with practiced gentility and curious silence. We walked down the office hall then swerved left into his office. He offered me a seat. At first, I refused but he smiled me into the seat.

He began by asking me my position in the family. I was stunned by the question but I had to keep a straight face at the question. When I answered that he drew a heavy breath and let out the thunder bolt. He said that actually, their company is a young one and that they do not intend to take more than one person. And being a newly birthed company, they will place my salary at 15k a month.

As he mentioned 15k, I recalled how I bought 1.5k mb to fill their form online; how I contacted them with my airtime and how much I spent to transport myself from Nsukka to Portharcourt. I stood up and left the office with a grimace without a word.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Wife Checks Husband’s Phone For The First Time After Six Years Of Marriage…What She Discovered Will Shock You

Only Son Who Married A Second Wife In Order To Have A Male Child, Now Has Six Daughters

Boyfriend Butchers Girlfriend After He Allegedly Caught Her Flirting With Another Guy (Graphic Photo)

Nigerian Man Reportedly Marries 15-Year-Old Indian Girl (Photos)

2019: Why Buhari May Lose In Bauchi State – Nasiru Darazo

#BBnaija: Bambam’s Management Clears The Air After Her ‘Toilet Incident’ With Teddy A

Abomination! Evil Father Joins Son In S*xually Abusing Daughter In Cross River (Photos)

Love In The Air: Mercy Johnson Spotted In Loved-Up Position With Husband In Beautiful New Photo

Google Unveils New Search Engine For Nigerian Job Seekers… Here’s All The Details

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *