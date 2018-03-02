Entertainment

Most Record Labels In Nigeria Are Founded By ‘Yahoo Bois’ – D’banj Explodes

DB record label boss and ex-member of the defunct Mo’hits music crew – Dbanj has confirmed illicit funds are being invested in the Nigerian music industry.

Award-winning Hip Hop artiste, Banji Oladapo, popularly known as Dbanj has shaded record label owners in Nigeria.

D’banj, who was one of the panellists who discussed the topic, ‘Changing The Game: Artistes As Leaders’ at the 2018 Social Media Week Lagos, said most label owners are operating blindly as they know nothing about music.

The Eja Nla crooner went further stating one of the challenges facing the Nigerian Music Industry saying;

“Most of the new generation record labels are founded by Yahoo boys. You must understand first, why are you coming into music.

“Nigerian artistes need a lot of capacity building. It is only in Nigeria that the owner of a record label doesn’t know anything about music.”

D’banj also opened up on his music career revealing that he got into the music business due to fear of poverty.

On branding, the singer said;

“Just like any product, you must always evolve. The fear of being poor made me think outside the box. This is one of the factors that drove me into music,”

