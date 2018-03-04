Red-blooded Eyes, Bleeding Lips & More: Boy Almost Died After Horrible Reaction To Juice Drink (Graphic Photos)

A Nigerian lady identified as Ifunanya Nwadike, has taken to the social networking platform to share some graphic photos of a young boy who developed a reaction that nearly led to his death after consuming a sachet of juice.

The lady revealed that the boy, Chibuikem Nwadike drank the juice and he got so sick that he had to be admitted to the hospital in the first week of December 2017. At the hospital, it was revealed he was allergic to the juice and that led to him suffering from Steven Johnson Syndrome.

It was gathered that the child got so bad that his eyes were bloodshot red, his lips were badly bruised and bleeding, his skin was also bruised and bleeding, and from photos shared by the lady who is the boy’s mother, it also seems he was vomiting blood.

Doctors and nurses thought he will not survive it but, miraculously, he did.

The pack of juice the young man took

The lady shared the good news as he marked his birthday. The handsome child is better now, according to his mother but photos show that his lips and skin are still slightly scarred.

See the woman’s post in full below.

