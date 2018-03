Pretty young Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, couldnt wait until she gets home to eat proper.

The Pretty young actress was spotted buying & eating African salad (Abacha) by the road side somewhere in Asaba, Delta State.



This picture which hit social media has been trailed by a mixed perceptions among her fans.



She shared the photos on her Instagram with captioned; [b]“Abacha can turn me to something else eeeh”