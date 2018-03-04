Remember Nigerian Rapper 2Shotz? Checkout What He Now Does In Texas, US (Photos)

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Williams Iroha popularly known as 2Shotz, who has been off the scene for a while especially since his much publicised domestic violence case with his wife, Precious Jones in 2016, has been captured in camera in America.

Online reports are claiming that 2shotz who has since relocated to the United States, is now a trained photographer and filmmaker, (as boldly written on his Instagram bio), and now runs a filmmaking outfit called ‘Studio High Definition’.

Here are new photos the former rapper he posted on his Instragram page where he is plying his new trade in America.

