A young man killed his own father and stabbed his mother in a tragic incident which happened earlier today at Ezimuku, Agbaja in Abatete area of Anambra state.

The young man was arrested by the Abatete vigilante group and placed in handcuffs as he was handed over to the police.

The identity of the victim, the suspect and the reason he meted out the horror on his parents are still unknown as at the time of filing this report.

