Entertainment, Gossip

Rick Ross reportedly placed on Life Support following Cardiac Arrest

Rick Ross reportedly placed on Life Support following Cardiac Arrest
American rapper and hip hop mogul Rick Ross has been placed on a machine which takes over the function of his heart and lungs according to a new report by TMZ.

The rapper has reportedly been rushed to the hospital in an ambulance following a distress 911 call from his home where he was found breathing heavily, unresponsive and “slobbing out of the mouth”.

Rick Ross has not had a major medical issue like this since he suffered 2 seizures on 2 separate flights in 2011.

His family however continually refutes the reports that he is in ECMO or that he is even hospitalized for that matter.


Tags

You may also like

Flexible Halle Berry, 51, shows off her yoga prowess in new photo

Spanish rapper sentenced to prison for glorifying terror on Twitter

Rick Ross’ family rush to hospital in panic as the rapper battles for his life (photos)

“My world, my everything!” – Iceberg Slim celebrates Juliet Ibrahim as she turns a year older

Kelly Rowland shows off her perfect bikini body…(photos)

Golden Curvy Models applauds Black Panther

Check out this cute photo of Yvonne Orji and Jidenna posing together

Kourtney calls her sister Khloe Kardashian a ‘F**king pregnant whore’ during explosive argument (Video)

WATCH VIDEO: Odunlade Adekola And Funke Akindele Will Make You Lose Your Morals With Funny This Skit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *