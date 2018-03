The Mamblla Plateau community in Taraba State has been plagued by communal clashes in recent times, leaving many residents in dire distress.

Among one of those injured in the attacks is, allegedly, a 9-month-old baby.

The photo of the injured boy was posted by one Muhammad Auwal Musa on Facebook. He asked for prayers from well-meaning Nigerians.

Below is how he put it:

