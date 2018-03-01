See Davido’s reaction to Wizkid’s new pet goat

The brotherly love between Nigerian music superstars Davido and Wizkid seems to be waxing even stronger following their alleged beef last year and subsequent reunion that broke the internet and dropped the jaws of many when they made a performance together at their concerts.

Everyone couldn’t get enough of the rave at that time and most of their fans are still even basking in the probability that their new found relationship could have them collaborating in songs.

Wizkid, recently acquired a pet goat that which has gotten many of his fans talking with many claiming that if his new family member gets up to six months they would definitely be using it to cook peppersoup.

While everyone else anticipates the slaughtering of the singer’s pet, Davido couldn’t help but be amused at the kinda pet his brother in music got.

He shared the photo of Wizkid’s pet on his page and wrote:

Wizkid don buy goat oo lmao

source: Gistreel