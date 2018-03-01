Serious Commotion As Gunmen Shoot FRSC Official Dead, Disappear With Reporter’s Wife And Kid

According to a report by The Nation, some unknown gunmen yesterday in Kaduna abducted the wife and child of a Voice of America (VOA) reporter.

The abductors killed an official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), who attempted to help the victims.

The reporter, Malam Nasir Birnin-Yero, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that about 30 men attacked his residence in Birnin Yero, near Kaduna at about 1:30 am.

“They came to my house at about 1:30 am. I was not at home. They forced themselves into my house and asked my wife of my whereabouts and she told them I was not at home.



“They vandalised my television set and refrigerator before taking my wife and son away, insisting that they must take them to where I was.

“One of my neighbours, who works with the FRSC, Mr. Sabitu Abdulhamid, was shot dead when he rushed out in an attempt to save my family.

“The kidnappers have not made any contact yet,” Birnin-Yero said

Kaduna State FRSC Sector Commander Umar Ibrahim confirmed the death of the corps personnel.

Ibrahim described the deceased as a very hard working person, who was also a member of the community’s vigilante.

“I am just coming back from the burial. It is a sad day for members of his family and the entire FRSC family, “the sector commander said.

