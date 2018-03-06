Serious Commotion As Youths Kill Policeman In Anambra State

A fracas between some youths of Umuenze, in the Orumba South Local Government Area, and the police in the area has left an officer dead.

This was revealed in a statement released on Monday by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar, who described the incident as unfortunate.

The statement read in part, “On March 2, 2018, police officers from Zone 9, Umuahia, were on investigation activities over a petition addressed to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 9, on a matter bordering on conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace over land.

“However, when the team got to Umuenze, the youths attacked them with weapons, and the policemen sustained severe injuries which resulted in the death of a policeman.

“The area was reinforced by a police team to calm the situation, but the youths were still violent and some of them were arrested. No individual is above the law. We are out to protect the lives and property of citizens and ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order.

“The suspects arrested will be charged to court to face the law in order to serve as a deterrent to others.”

