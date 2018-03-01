Shake that a*s! This Ashley Graham Twerking Video is the Raciest Thing You’ll Watch Today

Ashley Graham knows how to have fun.

The swimsuit model and her team went to a beach shoot for a new issue of Sports Illustrated, and mid-day through their work, they decided to take a break and catch some fun. Dressed in just a red, tiny thong, the model bounced her well-endowed behind as the camera rolled, causing her team members to burst out in laughter.

“Twerk it. Twerk it real good @theashleygraham owned this twerk-off battle at the beach!” said the caption of the video shared on the official Instagram of the magazine, stirring reactions from their 1.7 million followers.

“We have a lot of fun on set. We work hard but we play even harder,” said the model in another video. “There was a couple of twerk-offs…I was in a thong more than once, so I had to let them know what I’m packing.”

She continued, saying that it’s her third day modelling for the magazine. “I feel really relaxed. I wanted it to be really fun, and I think that’s exactly what it was.”

Watch the video:

Source – Olisa