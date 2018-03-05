Shock As Dead Man Wakes Up Inside Mortuary Shortly Before Being Cut Open For Autopsy (Photo)

A man who was wrongly pronounced dead after a car crash in India narrowly avoided being cut up in a morgue when doctors realised he was still alive.

Himanshu Bharadwaj’s family has claimed a miracle after the pathologist at a hospital in Nagpur detected a pulse just as he was picking up a blade to perform an autopsy.

The patient was resuscitated and rushed to a separate ward in the hospital after the error was realised.

Meanwhile a large crowd gathered outside to protest against the perceived negligence, News18 reports.

Bharadwaj was seriously hurt in a car accident yesterday, after which he was sent to hospital.

His condition worsened and he was declared brain dead – and then medically dead – before being sent for autopsy.