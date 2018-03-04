Shock As Man Is Caught Red-handed Sleeping With His Own Daughter In Their Backyard

Justin Bunn, a 39-year-old father and his teenage daughter have been charged with inc*st after they were allegedly caught sleeping with each other in a backyard, police have revealed.
According to The Sun UK, Justin Bunn admitted engaging in the immoral act with his 19-year-old daughter Taylor but claimed the alleged encounter last month was an “isolated incident”.
The pair were arrested earlier this week and charged with felony counts of inc*st after a witness claimed to spot getting intimate together outside a property in Panama City, Florida, on February 18.
According to a police report, the dad and daughter both confessed to sleeping with each other but Mr Bunn said it was an “isolated” encounter, The Smoking Gun reported.
They appeared in court yesterday where a judge ordered them not to have contact with each other.
Mr Bunn’s bond was set at $5,000 and Ms Bunn’s at $1,000.
