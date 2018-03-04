News Feed

Shock As Man Is Caught Red-handed Sleeping With His Own Daughter In Their Backyard

Justin Bunn, a 39-year-old father and his teenage daughter have been charged with inc*st after they were allegedly caught sleeping with each other in a backyard, police have revealed.

According to The Sun UK, Justin Bunn admitted engaging in the immoral act with his 19-year-old daughter Taylor but claimed the alleged encounter last month was an “isolated incident”.

The pair were arrested earlier this week and charged with felony counts of inc*st after a witness claimed to spot getting intimate together outside a property in Panama City, Florida, on February 18.

According to a police report, the dad and daughter both confessed to sleeping with each other but Mr Bunn said it was an “isolated” encounter, The Smoking Gun reported.

They appeared in court yesterday where a judge ordered them not to have contact with each other.

Mr Bunn’s bond was set at $5,000 and Ms Bunn’s at $1,000.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Graphic Photos: Man Goes Blind After Taking Antibiotics To Cure Staph Infection

Man Caught After Adding Rat Poison In His Parents Food To Kill Them

Man Forced Into An Arranged Marriage At 24 Shares How The Marriage Eventually Crashed

Church Member Flees As Pastor Is Caught Bathing Him Inside A Basket At Night (Photos/Video)

Why Blackface Was Not At My Show – Faze

Woman Gives Birth To A Baby With 4 Hands And 3 Legs In Kaduna… Here’s What She Said (Photos)

U.S Rapper, Rick Rock Hospitalized, Currently On Life Support

Too Bloody! Evil Father Attacks And Beats Son With Cutlass In Kaduna (Graphic Photos)

Hot Like Fire: Nollywood Stars, Ebube Nwagbo and Onyii Alex Serve Body Goals In Alluring Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *