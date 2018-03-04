Shocker: New Home Owners Find Skeleton Of Missing Woman Inside Their House After Buying Apartment (Photos)

New tenants were stunned to find the skeleton of the previous owner inside the wall of their new home

New home owners were stunned to discover the skeleton of the previous resident hidden in the wall. Mary Stewart Cerruti fell through the attic and got stuck in the gap between the wall space in her home in Houston, Texas. She vanished in 2015 – and her whereabouts remained a mystery until the new tenants made the gruesome find. Cops have now released heart-breaking images of her remains after she had been missing for three years. Harris County Coroner’s Office identified the remains of the 61-year-old in January after carrying out extensive forensic tests on bones found in the property. Investigators believe she got wedged in the wall space after falling through a loose board in her attic. In May 2017, tenants who moved into her home, after it had foreclosed, found bone fragments. But it wasn’t until Wednesday, that most of her skeleton was recovered, including her skull.





Rotting clothing, sneakers, and a pair of glasses were also found. Pictures taken during the search show the skeleton being retrieved from the tiny space behind a bathroom wall. Before her death, she lived a secluded life and hung tapestries on the window to maintain privacy. Her closest living relatives were cousins – making it hard to get a DNA match. Tricia Bentley, spokesperson for the medical examiner, told PEOPLE: “In the attic, there was a broken board that led down to the space. “Law enforcement thinks she may have been up in the attic and fell through the attic floor. “It is a one story home with an attic so she was found on the first floor. There was some space between the walls where a person could fit. “The cause of death is listed as undetermined because the remains were skeletonized. There is no evidence to say how exactly she died.”





Cops found no signs of trauma or foul play in the bones, although a great deal of evidence was destroyed by decay and animals. Before she vanished, Cerruti had opposed a new housing development in the neighborhood, and attended Houston Planning Commission. Video footage of her at a February 2013 meeting showed her wearing a similar style of spectacles to the ones found with the skeleton. In summer 2015, her neighbours became concerned after they noticed the mail piled up in front of her house that had a broken window, reported by The Houston Chronicle. The paper also reported that six dead cats were inside. Her neighbour, Roxanne Davis, told local news outlet KHOU: “The gap in the boards appears to be maybe eight inches, and Mary was certainly very frail, but it’s hard for me to believe that a person could step on a board, and their entire body would go down a crack that is two inches wider than a dollar bill. “There were a couple hundred pairs of eyes on her house at all times, and anybody could look down and see that she was alone, she was elderly, she was frail and she was vulnerable, flat-out vulnerable.”

