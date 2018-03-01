Shocker: You Won’t Believe What This Married Man Did After Secretly Marrying Another Woman

Michael’s first wife Andrea said he wept as he revealed fake cancer diagnosis

Michael Eels is the bigamist who lied to his family about having terminal cancer so he could move in with his new lover after secretly marrying her.

The man faked terminal cancer so he could marry another woman but they both found out and he was jailed for his deceit. Here’s all you need to know about him.

Michael Eels is from Eastbourne and was jailed for three months on Valentine’s Day after his bigamy was exposed.

The 59-year-old told heartbroken wife Andrea, 58, and their three children he was dying and had to move to Newcastle for treatment.

But in fact he had secretly married new lover Sally Howard, also 58, in 2009 and set up home with her in a cottage in Northumberland.

Daughter Hannah, 19, said of the moment her dad told he he had cancer: “He had tears in his eyes and told us he had three or four months to live.

“I was about ten years old and I was devastated. To tell a lie like that to your child is disgusting.”

The beast was only rumbled when Sally found a Christmas card from him to Andrea – and sent a message to her on Facebook.

It lay unopened for three years – but after Andrea eventually discovered it the two met up and, to their disbelief, found out they were married to the same man.

Andrea told the MailOnline: “He would have tears in his eyes as he told our kids he didn’t have long to live and needed to get back to Newcastle for urgent treatment.

“It was all a pack of lies and now I just feel stupid, betrayed and I am asking myself how I fell for it.

“All the time he was perfectly healthy and married to another woman and we were praying for him to pull through.

“I just sat their in disbelief and so did Sally. We actually really liked each other but we definitely didn’t like Michael anymore.”