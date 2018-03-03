Shocking! Teenage Student Shoots And Kills His Parents When They Came To Pick Him Up From School

Twitter image of Davis Jr. (James Davis via Twitter)
James Eric Davis Jr, 19, allegedly killed the couple in a residence hall on Friday morning when they came to pick him up for a week-long spring break.
The suspect fled after the shooting and was seen on a train passing through the end of campus after midnight, local media reported. He was later arrested without incident, officials said.
Officials said they believed the shooting “started from a domestic situation”.
James Davis Sr. (l.), 48, and his wife, Diva Davis (r.), 47, were fatally shot by their son, James Davis Jr., 19,
at a dorm room on the Central Michigan University Campus on March 2, 2018. (Facebook)
There were no other casualties reported in the incident.
