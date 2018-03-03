News Feed

Shocking! Teenage Student Shoots And Kills His Parents When They Came To Pick Him Up From School

 Twitter image of Davis Jr. (James Davis via Twitter)

A university student accused of killing his parents at Central Michigan University (CMU) in the US has been arrested, campus officials said.

James Eric Davis Jr, 19, allegedly killed the couple in a residence hall on Friday morning when they came to pick him up for a week-long spring break.

The suspect fled after the shooting and was seen on a train passing through the end of campus after midnight, local media reported. He was later arrested without incident, officials said.

Officials said they believed the shooting “started from a domestic situation”.

James Davis Sr. (l.), 48, and his wife, Diva Davis (r.), 47,  were fatally shot by their son, James Davis Jr., 19,

at a dorm room on the Central Michigan University Campus on March 2, 2018. (Facebook)

In a news conference on Friday, campus police spokesman Larry Klaus told reporters the suspect was known to police, as they took him to a hospital the night before the incident for a “drug-related type of incident – an overdose or a bad reaction to drugs”.

There were no other casualties reported in the incident.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Residents In Shock As Man Kills His Father, Stabs His Mother In Anambra Community (Graphic Photos)

Three Die From Eating Contaminated Melons

Rapper, Iceberg Slim Celebrates Lover, Juliet Ibrahim With Romantic Message On Her Birthday (Photos)

Two Govt. Officials Jailed For Tackling Burundi President During A Football Match (Photo)

Man City vs Chelsea: Guardiola Speaks On Conte’s Poor Defense Of Premier League Title

#BBNaija 2018: My Relationship With Cee-C Is Over – Tobi Reveals During Diary Session

BBNaija 2018: How Ahneeka Stunned Everyone After Winning The Friday Night Arena Games

Shocking! Man Murders His Girlfriend’s Side-lover After He Caught Them Bonking On Live Stream

Rev. Father, Others, Arrested For Stealing Baby In Osun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *